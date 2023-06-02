Stalin launches logo for centenary year celebrations of Karunanidhi

Ahead of the launch on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday unveiled the logo for the centenary year celebrations of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and announced that a grand convention centre will be built in his memory in the state capital to host national and international events.

Releasing the logo at an event attended by former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi here, Stalin said the year-long celebration to commemorate centenary year of his father and DMK patriarch will not end up as mere public meetings, but mark a new era in the state.

He cited a multi-super speciality hospital built inside the King Institute Campus here within two years and Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial Library in Madurai as examples. While President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the hospital on Monday, the library will be opened this month.

Stalin announced that his government will build Kalaignar Convention Centre in Chennai spread over an area of 25 acres to meet future requirements.

“It will be the best. Though we have the Chennai Convention Centre in Nandambakkam, it is only 10,000 square metres and we are constructing additional buildings at an area of 12,000 square metres. But it is not enough for future requirements. So, we will build a new one to host international events and exhibitions,” Stalin added.

The year-long centenary celebrations will also be kicked off on June 5.

Built at a cost of Rs 230 crore, the hospital is spread over an area of 51,429 square meters with a ground floor and six upper floors. The inauguration of the hospital will also be the launch of the centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi.

The DMK government has planned to hold year-long celebrations to commemorate centenary year of Karunanidhi, much like the AIADMK dispensation celebrated MGR’s centenary year in 2017-2018.