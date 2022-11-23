Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency

Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone for projects

The CM laid foundation stone for projects worth an estimated Rs 38.98 crore

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 23 2022, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 17:16 ist
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated completed projects in his Kolathur constituency in the city and laid the foundation stone for various initiatives.

The CM laid foundation stone for projects worth an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, an official release said. Among others, he inaugurated a hostel building and a renovated badminton court.

He played badminton with students there and gave away sports equipment to them, it said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for various projects to be undertaken by the city corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), all at an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, it added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

 