Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone for projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated completed projects in his Kolathur constituency in the city and laid the foundation stone for various initiatives.

The CM laid foundation stone for projects worth an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, an official release said. Among others, he inaugurated a hostel building and a renovated badminton court.

He played badminton with students there and gave away sports equipment to them, it said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for various projects to be undertaken by the city corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), all at an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, it added.