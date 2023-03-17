Stalin meets OPS, expresses condolence for his mother's demise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam here and expressed condolences over the demise of the latter's mother.
Stalin, accompanied by his son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhyanidhi, met Panneerselvam at his residence here and expressed his sympathies with the former chief minister.
Also Read | Visit districts to review projects: Stalin tells govt secretaries
Palaniswami's mother Palaniammal (95) died last month due to old age.
