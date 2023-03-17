Stalin expresses condolence for OPS' mother's demise

Stalin meets OPS, expresses condolence for his mother's demise

Palaniswami's mother Palaniammal (95) died last month due to old age

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 17 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 15:53 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam here and expressed condolences over the demise of the latter's mother.

Stalin, accompanied by his son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhyanidhi, met Panneerselvam at his residence here and expressed his sympathies with the former chief minister.

Palaniswami's mother Palaniammal (95) died last month due to old age.

Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
O Panneerselvam
AIADMK
DMK
India News
Indian Politics

