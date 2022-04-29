Stalin moves Assembly resolution urging Centre to allow Tamil Nadu to send humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Centre to to allow the state to send humanitarian aid to the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The chief minister moved the resolution, saying Tamil Nadu was ready to send essentials including rice, pulses, milk and life-saving drugs and recalled having taken up the matter already with the Centre but that there was no "clear reply" so far.

The resolution moved by him stated "this House insists the Union government to accede to Tamil Nadu government's request and make arrangements and give due permission to send food and essential items," to the affected Lankan citizens.

Check out the latest videos from DH: