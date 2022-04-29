Stalin moves resolution to allow TN to send aid to SL

Stalin moves Assembly resolution urging Centre to allow Tamil Nadu to send humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

The chief minister moved the resolution, saying Tamil Nadu was ready to send essentials including rice, pulses, milk and life-saving drugs

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 29 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 14:58 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Centre to to allow the state to send humanitarian aid to the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The chief minister moved the resolution, saying Tamil Nadu was ready to send essentials including rice, pulses, milk and life-saving drugs and recalled having taken up the matter already with the Centre but that there was no "clear reply" so far.

The resolution moved by him stated "this House insists the Union government to accede to Tamil Nadu government's request and make arrangements and give due permission to send food and essential items," to the affected Lankan citizens.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

M K Stalin
India News
Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

 