Stalin promises action against police officers involved in 2018 Thoothukudi firing

Terming the 2018 police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters that killed 13 civilians in Thoothukudi as a “black spot” on Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that those responsible for the killings will be brought to book. His remarks were made after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government began disciplinary proceedings against senior police officers.

Replying to a government motion moved in the Assembly, Stalin said an inspector and three policemen who were indicted by the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission—her report was tabled in the House on Tuesday—have already been placed under suspension. The Chief Minister added that disciplinary proceedings have been launched against then Inspector General (South) Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Deputy Inspector General (Tirunelveli) C Kapil Kumar, and Superintendent of Police (Thoothukudi) P Mahendran.

Punitive action against erring officials

The Chief Minister, who spoke in detail about the “failure” of the then All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in controlling the “peaceful” protests, also said the public department launched a departmental inquiry against the then Collector N Venkatesh, who has been indicted by the commission for “abdicating his responsibility.”

In all, the Jagadeesan Commission recommended action against 17 policemen, one IAS officer, and three revenue officials, who were believed to have given police the permission to shoot. The Commission also concluded that “totality of the facts and circumstances” would not suggest that the police were firing in defence.

“The disciplinary proceedings against the police officers, Collector, and revenue officials will be expedited and brought to a logical conclusion soon…I would like to reiterate a promise that I made before coming to power. Whoever is guilty, they will be brought to book,” Stalin said.

Police firing on protesting crowd

As many as 13 civilians were killed in the police firing at Thoothukudi Collectorate, and elsewhere in the town, on May 22, 2018, when a 100-day-old protest against expansion of Sterlite Copper, owned by Vedanta, turned violent.

Following the violence, the copper smelter was closed.

During the course of his speech, Stalin also announced an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of each of the victim—the then AIADMK regime had provided Rs 20 lakh—and reiterated that his government would ensure that the victims’ family members got jobs according to their educational qualification under compassionate grounds.

Erstwhile AIADMK government at fault

He also utilised the opportunity to appeal to the police to be humane and keep in mind that “power and law” were only to serve the people. In his reply, the chief minister also tore into his predecessor Edappadi K Palaniswami for saying that he learnt about the Thoothukudi firing through news updates on television channels.

“His lies have now been exposed by a Commission that was set up by his own government. The Commission says the then Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, DGP T K Rajendran, and IG (Intelligence) Sathyamurthy briefed him from time to time about the police firing. He could have called the findings politically motivated if the panel was constituted by us,” he said.

“The police firing in Thoothukudi is certainly a “black spot” on Tamil Nadu and none can forget the shootings ever in their lives,” Stalin said, adding that the incident was an example of the arrogance displayed by Palaniswami and the AIADMK government.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan’s scathing report

In her report, Justice Jagadeesan noted that there was no intelligence failure; the report had stated that proper action was not taken on the intelligence collected. Justice Jagadeesan also came down heavily on actor Rajinikanth for making “irresponsible statements” without any proof that anti-social elements infiltrated into the protests.

The most stringent criticism in the report was reserved for the district collector, with Justice Jagadeesan castigating him for “abstaining” from presiding over the peace committee meeting the day before the protest, and being away from Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018.

She also accused him of “abdicating his responsibility” and leaving sub-collectors to take charge of the situation.

Justice Jegadeesan, who submitted an interim report in May 2021 immediately after the DMK assumed office in the state, followed it up with a detailed 3,000-page final report on its inquiry into the police firing on people who were protesting against expansion plans of Sterlite Copper.