Stalin questions fate of Centre's funds for Chennai Smart City project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday questioned the fate of crores of rupees received from the Central government for the Chennai Smart City project.

For a third straight day, Stalin inspected the relief work at various localities in Chennai amid the incessant rain.

Speaking to the media, Stalin charged the AIADMK government with corruption in executing the storm water drain and other projects.

He said action will be taken against the contractors engaged under the project.

According to the Chief Minister, there were allegations of corruption against the earlier state governments as projects for which funds were received from the Central government were not executed properly.

Several localities of Chennai are still inundated and power supply also disrupted for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, the weather department has said a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 12 hours and move towards north Tamil Nadu which would bring in more rains.

According to state government officials, about 540 huts were damaged due to the rains.

Chennai citizens got a respite from the incessant rains in the morning though the skies remain dark.

Schools and colleges remained closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and in other districts due to rains.

Surplus water was released from the Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram, Puzhal and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs.

