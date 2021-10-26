Stalin reviews monsoon preparedness with District Collectors

With the Northeast monsoon setting in, the Tamil Nadu government on asked District Collectors to constantly monitor water bodies that have reached their capacity and ensure adequate release of water from dams to prevent any breach.

In a meeting with District Collectors to review monsoon preparedness, Chief Minister M K Stalin told them to be prepared to face any eventuality during the Northeast monsoon which has set in on Monday. He also asked collectors to ensure that they have adequate stock of provisions and other essential items to be distributed among the needy people in case of any eventuality.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, noted that the monsoon has already resulted in heavy rains in many districts in the state. “The district administration should ensure that faulty electric poles are replaced immediately and that crops are not affected due to waterlogging,” Stalin said.

He also instructed officials to keep medicines in stock, while asking the administration to be prepared.

