Stalin says secular forces should continue their efforts to defeat BJP 

As veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu turned 98 on Monday, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked him to continue to “guide” secular parties in their efforts to defeat the “fascist” BJP government at the Centre.

Nallakannu, former secretary of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Communist Party of India, is a very senior political personality in the state who commands respect among all political parties and leaders. He turned 98 on Monday.

In his brief speech at the birthday celebrations, Stalin recalled that his DMK government had awarded the first and second Thagaisaal Tamizhar awards to N Sankaraiah, freedom fighter and CPI-M leader, and Nallakannu in 2021 and 2022.

Also Read | Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is creating tremors in India: M K Stalin

“It is an honour for the award instituted by us after the DMK came to power in May 2021. Though I handed over the award to Nallakannu in my capacity as chief minister, today I am here to convey my wishes to him on behalf of the DMK,” Stalin said.

He also utilised the opportunity to reiterate his anti-BJP stance – the second time in just 24 hours after he launched a massive attack on the Narendra Modi government on Sunday evening while releasing a book on India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru penned by a TN Congress leader.

“Nallakannu should continue to work for the betterment of the people. He has never deviated from his ideology. Moreover, Nallakannu serves as a guide to us in our efforts to defeat fascist BJP government,” Stalin added.

He also asked Nallakannu to guide the DMK government headed by him. Stalin, who stitched the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in 2019 for the Lok Sabha polls, led the combine to a victory in 2019 and 2021 assembly polls.

After coming to power, Stalin has been utilizing every political stage to reiterate his opposition to the BJP. In August this year, the DMK chief had said that he and his party will not make “even a slightest compromise” with the BJP ideologically.