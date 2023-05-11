Stalin shifts PTR out of Finance ministry in cabinet reshuffle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday effected a reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by shifting P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan from high-profile Finance portfolio to Information Technology, and inducting three-time MLA T R B Rajaa into the cabinet.

Thangam Thennarasu, who as Industries Minister is considered one of the top performers in the government was allotted Finance, and Human Resources Management, which was hitherto held by Thiaga Rajan.

The biggest surprise was Rajaa being allotted the Industries portfolio, one of the most happening departments with investments pouring in from various sectors and countries. Rajaa was inducted after Stalin dropped Dairy Development Minister S M Naser.

The change in Thiaga Rajan’s portfolio comes weeks after the latter’s purported audio was leaked on social media.

IT Minister Mano Thangaraj was allotted Dairy Development department, while Tamil Official Language held by Thennarasu has now gone to Information Minister M P Saminathan.

Change in Thiaga Rajan’s portfolio is significant and was imminent after two purported audio clips allegedly containing his voice went viral on social media. A top banker before he quit his high-paying job to jump into electoral politics, Thiaga Rajan was allotted the Finance portfolio in May 2021 and was one of the best performers in the Stalin cabinet.

He was also the darling of the national media as his interviews attacking BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on economy and other issues went viral. He is also credited with reducing the fiscal deficit of the state by around Rs 30,000 crore in just two years.

Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle gained credence after purported audio clips of Thiaga Rajan allegedly criticizing the DMK’s functioning went viral on social media.



Thiaga Rajan called the audio clips “fabricated”, while Stalin himself suggested he has accepted his cabinet colleague’s explanation.

In a statement after the portfolio change was announced, Thiaga Rajan said the past two years have been the most fulfilling in his life as the state government invested in a record number of social welfare schemes as well as record capital spending, all while delivering record-setting fiscal improvements, despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios.

“I am grateful that CM @mkstalin has now assigned me the portfolio of Information Technology – globally the #1 industry for investment and job-creation today. We know that technology shapes the future,” he said.

He also wished incoming Finance Minister Thennarasu great success and many more achievements. “I am sure he will accelerate the progress already made and deliver new records in his tenure,” he said.