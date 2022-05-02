Stalin thanks Jaishankar after Centre accepts TN’s relief to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the Centre accepting the state’s request to help the people of Sri Lanka, who are reeling under the worst-ever economic crisis, will help in improving the “warmth and cordiality” between the two nations.

In a tweet, Stalin thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accepting the Tamil Nadu government’s request to send food materials, and essential medicines to Sri Lankan during the time of the crisis.

“A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting TN’s request to help the people of SL. Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres,” Stalin wrote while sharing a letter Jaishankar sent him on Sunday.

A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting TN’s request to help the people of SL. Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres. pic.twitter.com/AKgLnfXVmo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 2, 2022

In the letter, Jaishankar said the relief materials to be supplied by the Tamil Nadu government will be shared with Sri Lanka to be “distributed appropriately” in the current circumstances. The relief materials -- 40,000 tonnes of rice worth Rs 80 crore, 137 types of life-saving medicines valued at Rs 28 crore, and 500 tonnes of milk powder costing Rs 15 crore -- will be handed over to the Sri Lankan government for distribution among its citizens.

The MEA has also asked the Tamil Nadu government to share details of the nodal point as well as details of the consignment, transport etc. This would enable the HCI in Colombo to make the necessary arrangements for the collection and handing over of relief material to Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said.

Also Read: Tanker strike worsens fuel woes in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Jaishankar’s letter came two days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking permission to send food and other essential items, including life-saving medicines, to the people of Sri Lanka.

After Stalin’s request to Modi last month, Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka, including the influential Tamil National Alliance (TNA), earlier this month appealed to Stalin not to limit the assistance from the state to Tamils but to all citizens of the island nation arguing that “everyone is suffering.”

Stalin proposed the idea of sending essential supplies to the ethnic and plantation Tamils in Sri Lanka as the number of people fleeing the northern areas of the island to reach Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu is on the rise due to the worst-ever economic crisis. Nearly 100 persons, who fled Sri Lanka, are currently lodged in Mandapam camp in Rameswaram.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: