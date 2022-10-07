Stalin to get second tenure as DMK president in October 

The General Council meeting of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will on Sunday elect M K Stalin as the party president for a second consecutive tenure. Stalin will be elected unopposed as he is the only candidate to have filed his nomination for the top post.

Senior leaders Durai Murugan and T R Baalu will also be elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the DMK at the Sunday’s General Council. The trio submitted their nominations to organising secretary R S Bharathi on Friday – no elections will be held as only one person has filed nomination for each post.

The DMK’s General Council will for the first time in recent years be held at the Saint George Wings Convention Centre on Sunday instead of Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters. Stalin will be elected the president for a second term – he was chosen as the party chief on August 28, 2018 following the death of the incumbent and his father M Karunanidhi on August 7.

The party has conducted intra-party elections for various posts for the past few months and the process concluded by September-end. The newly-elected General Council members form the electoral college that elects the president, general secretary and the treasurer.

The DMK, after Stalin took over as its President in 2018, has registered successive electoral victories in 2019 and 2021 that brought the party back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade.

After the election, the elected President will nominate five Deputy General Secretaries, of which currently two are from the SC/ST category, two from the general pool, and one is a woman. They current deputy general secretaries are I Periyasamy, Anthiyur Selvaraj, K Ponmudy, and A Raja.

The names of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan are doing the rounds for the woman quota after incumbent Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned last month.