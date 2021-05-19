Stalin to review Covid-19 situation in 5 high-prevalence districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will review the Covid-19 situation in five high-prevalent districts like Coimbatore, and Madurai, on Thursday and Friday, in his first visit outside the state capital after assuming office on May 7.

Stalin will visit Salem, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore in the western region on Thursday, while he will be in Madurai, and Tiruchirapalli on Friday. He will meet district officials, and doctors in all the districts and review the situation. All five districts have reported a high number of Covid-19 cases.

At the end of his two-day visit, Stalin is likely to address a press conference in Tiruchirapalli on Friday. Stalin's predecessor Edappadi K Palaniswami had also visited districts to review the Covid-19 situation.

Ahead of the visit, Stalin released a statement telling his cadre that he is embarking on an official visit and asked them not to crowd the meeting venues to try and meet him. He also asked his party men not to install hoarding or make arrangements to welcome him on the way to meeting venues.