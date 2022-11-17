Stalin visits house of footballer who died due to botched surgery

Two days after she died due to complications arising out of a botched surgery, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the house of the 17-year-old footballer to console her family and hand over a solatium of Rs 10 lakh.

Stalin, accompanied by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, drove to the house of R Priya, a B.Sc (Physical Education) student, to meet her family. After playing floral tributes to a portrait of the teenager, Stalin handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh and two orders – allotment of a house for the family and a government job for one of the three male members of the house.

The family has been allotted a house at the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Habitat Board in Gowthamapuram, while her brother has been appointed as a Data Entry Operator.

Priya, a footballer, took her last breath at 7.15 am on Tuesday after she lay unconscious at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) following a botched surgery at a peripheral hospital in north Chennai. Two doctors who performed the surgery on the footballer have been suspended and booked by the police for negligence.

Stalin spent some time with the family, consoled them and asked her brother to “achieve what your sister couldn’t.” Posting pictures of his visit, Stalin wrote on Twitter that the government was committed to helping the family, but “nothing would compensate the loss of life.”

The college student underwent a surgery to repair her torn ligaments in her right knee on November 7 at the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar in north Chennai. However, the doctors who performed the surgery did not tie the band properly post the surgical procedure leading to issues in blood circulation.

“The arthroscopy procedure performed on Priya was not done in a proper manner and the girl was shifted to RGGGH on November 8 for further treatment. She was being treated and monitored by a team of doctors from various departments for the past few days. But she died due to severe complications in kidney and blood circulation,” Subramanian had said.