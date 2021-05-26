Stalin withdraws cases against political leaders filed during Sterlite protests

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of 38 cases, including against political party leaders, filed during the anti-Sterlite protests in May 2018 in Thoothukudi.

In a statement, Stalin said the cases are being withdrawn in line with an announcement made by him on May 21 after going through recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission in its interim report. The Chief Minister had announced most cases except those handed over to CBI and those relating to damage caused to public properties will be withdrawn.

The CM said cases against MDMK chief Vaiko, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran, DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth and Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, will be withdrawn.

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured in the police firing on protesters who had gathered at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi. They were demanding that the government shut down the Sterlite Copper plant and revoke permission given for its expansion.

Stalin had on May 21 said all cases except those handed over to the CBI and those relating to damages to public property will be withdrawn, while all cases filed against protesters before May 22, 2018, except those pending before the Supreme Court and few others will be withdrawn.

The announcement came as relatives of those killed and anti-Sterlite protesters gear to observe the third anniversary of the police firing on Saturday.

After the incident, the copper smelter was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government citing violations by the Vedanta-owned group, which appealed against the decision in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Though the NGT allowed reopening of the plant, the Supreme Court struck down the order on the grounds of maintainability after which the company approached the Madras High Court.

The court had on August 18 upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s order closing down the plant. Sterlite Copper has now approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order. The plant has now been reopened for production of oxygen to be supplied to Covid-19 patients.