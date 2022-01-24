Stalin writes to Gadkari, assures full cooperation to NHAI on highway projects 

Responding to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement on the NHAI facing “major problems” in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday wrote to him expressing surprise over his comments despite him being aware of the government’s steps to support road projects and help resolve many long pending issues.

At the same breadth, Stalin assured Gadkari his government’s “full cooperation” to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite all the pending highway projects and works in Tamil Nadu. In a detailed letter to Gadkari, Stalin listed the steps taken by his government after assuming office in May last year to clear the bottlenecks faced by NHAI in the state.

In an event on Friday, Gadkari had spoken about the NHAI “facing major problems” in Tamil Nadu and issues regarding getting access to different types of aggregate [material] for construction. The video was widely shared on social media with many seeking to know the Tamil Nadu government’s stand on Gadkari’s complaint.

Read more: Pick Tamil to name your children, CM Stalin tells newlywed

Stalin, in the letter, said NHAI projects have been given “very high importance” in his administration due to the realisation over significance of road connectivity for an industrialized state like Tamil Nadu.

“Hence I have given specific instructions to all departments to give top priority to NHAI projects. Many of the current issues causing project delays are legacy issues of the past decade and my teams of officers under the Chief Secretary are putting their best efforts to sort them out at the earliest,” Stalin told Gadkari.

As a follow up to CM’s review meetings, Public Works Minister E V Velu has so far conducted four meetings with all the stakeholder departments to resolve various issues in NHAI projects, Stalin said, added that the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department have conducted 13 different meetings in the same direction. T

“Thus, there has been a high-level meeting for NHAI projects every fortnight during the last six months. Project specific issues have been discussed with the district collectors and line Departments along with NHAI officials to solve the issues,” he said.

Stalin also reminded Gadkari about Velu’s meeting with him in New Delhi on October 12 to brief him about actions being taken for the fast implementation of NHAI projects in Tamil Nadu. Further to this, Stalin said Velu convened a joint meeting on December 16, 2021, which saw the participation of district collectors, officials and contractors from NHAI and other officials concerned.

“All the issues and action taken on them were discussed during this full-day meeting and it was noted that about 80 per cent of the NHAI issues have been resolved. Further, the issues relating to specific projects, whenever highlighted by NHAI have been resolved with specific interventions of the Hon’ble Minister for PWD and Chief Secretary. The above position may also kindly be verified with the NHAI team in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Regarding borrow earth permissions in government lands, Stalin said they are currently being given for three months since Tamil Nadu has two spells of monsoon and generally tanks/ponds are under water for six months.

“However, considering the request given by NHAI, action is being taken to amend the Mining Rules to give permits for longer periods in Government lands also. For private lands, the permission already is being given for nine months or more,” the Chief Minister added.

He also brought to Gadkari’s notice that some corrective measures have to be taken by NHAI too, on some issues which result in project delays like streamlining the system of approval of land valuation for land acquisition under the National Highways Act and grant of permission for borrow earth without the requisite documents.

“Considering the efforts taken by the State Government and the resultant progress in the field, your statement made during the above-mentioned event has been a bit surprising to me. Nevertheless, I, once again, would like to assure you that my Government would provide its full cooperation to NHAI to expedite all the works,” Stalin concluded.