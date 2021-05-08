Stalin's first day as CM: Covid review, fulfilling poll promises

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, with the newly minted CM getting to work immediately by reviewing the Covid-19 situation and signing five files.

As 68-year-old Stalin was being sworn in, his wife Durga, who was seated in the visitor's gallery, was seen wiping her tears.

At the ceremony, the AIADMK was represented by former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, ex-Speaker P Dhanapal. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was there; and so was Durai Dayanidhi, son of Stalin's elder brother, M K Alagiri.

After the event, Panneerselvam and Dhanapal joined Purohit and Stalin for refreshments, a welcome scene in Tamil Nadu politics known for its high-decibel acrimony.

Along with Stalin, 33 ministers were also sworn in, and all of them took oath in the name of “conscience” unlike AIADMK ministers, who usually take oath in the name of god.

Once the formalities were done, Stalin got cracking and signed five files, fulfilling promises made during the election campaign. Stalin has got a new team of officials, all known for their integrity and honesty.

While seasoned bureaucrat V Irai Anbu is the new Chief Secretary, T Udayachandran, P Umanath, M S Shanmugam and Anu George were appointed as private secretaries to the chief minister.

After visiting a new Covid Care Centre established in the city, Stalin asked the district collector to avoid “praising him” and be “honest and transparent” about the situation in their respective areas.

The first file that Stalin put his seal of approval related to the disbursing of the first installment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 promised as one-time Covid-19 relief for families in the state.

The next file that Stalin signed was to reduce the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre from May 16. While the first two are election promises, another important decision is that the government will bear the expenses of Covid-19 treatment for patients who get admitted to private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Stalin also announced formation of a separate department 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to look into complaints and petitions received from people during his election campaign. The department will be headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar, who hails from Karnataka.

The fifth decision is to allow free bus travel for women in town buses.