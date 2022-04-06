State Education Policy: Tamil Nadu's answer to NEP?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been opposed to the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP) since 2019 on several grounds, most importantly the introduction of a three-language policy which it feels is a “blatant” attempt to “indirectly impose” Hindi in Tamil Nadu that has managed to keep the language at the bay for decades together.

And with the party now in power in the state, the DMK government feels the only response to the NEP, which it says will not implement, is an exclusive State Education Policy (SEP). Chief Minister M K Stalin on April 5 constituted a 13-member committee headed by D Murugesan, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, to draft a distinct SEC for Tamil Nadu.

The committee has members from varied fields, including Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand, Carnatic musician T M Krishna, renowned professors, and the headmaster of a government middle school in Nagapattinam. The government says a state like Tamil Nadu needs a separate education policy that would reflect the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the people living in the region, which cannot be expected in national policies.

The constitution of the committee to draft the SEP within a year is also a clear political move as Stalin makes a concerted push against the BJP’s policies, especially in the education sector, like his opposition to NEET and the proposed common entrance test for admission into UG programs.

The DMK government feels three-language policy, conducting public exams for third, fifth, and eighth standards, and a four-year degree program is not line with the current education model, including the two-language policy of Tamil and English which successive governments have followed since 1968.

“The three-language policy is nothing but an attempt to bring Hindi into the state through the backdoor. While they say any language can be taught as third language, we feel it will only be Hindi which is unacceptable to the people. And we feel states should have their own education policies as they are in a better position to know what their children need,” a government functionary told DH.

He added that the composition of the committee reflects the motive behind having a distinct SEP for Tamil Nadu. “We have experts from every sector including education, economy, art and culture, and sports. We are very clear our education system has to be revamped and restructured to reflect the current realities and also take into account the rich past of the state,” he said.

Contending that education itself is a political issue, Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS –TN) said there is a contradiction between the stated objectives and the implementation model of the NEP which has forced the Tamil Nadu to come up with its own policy.

He told DH that he saw no difference between the stated objectives of NEP and the proposed SEP of TN. “However, the problem is in implementation. Tamil Nadu is a pioneer state in universalising school education and we feel culture of the region should be an integral part of any syllabus,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu is well within its rights to constitute such a panel.

Babu added: “NEP makes provisions for excluding a large majority from the mainstream through public exams for classes three, five and eight which will lead to dropouts. And it encourages privatisation of education. So, a distinct SEP is needed to frame the education policy of the state which NEP does not offer.”

Badri Seshadri, publisher and political observer, told DH that the DMK, as a party, has been opposed to NEP and after coming to power may be they want to show that “they can draft a better policy.”

“The party’s opposition to NEP is not just limited to the three-language policy but on many counts. Every government has its priorities and own ways of doing things. Let us wait and see what they offer. And I believe there is nothing that prevents them from constituting such a panel,” Seshadri told DH.

