State Speaker among 6,194 fresh Covid cases in Kerala

State Speaker among 6,194 fresh Covid cases in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former chief minister Oommen Chandy were also tested Covid positive earlier

DHNS 
DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 11 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 01:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 6,194 more fresh Covid cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday indicating a further surge in Covid cases.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was among those tested Covid positive on Saturday. He is under quarantine in his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He requested all those who came in contact with him over the last few days to remain in observation. Customs officials had taken his statement on Friday in connection with dollar smuggling case.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former chief minister Oommen Chandy were also tested Covid positive earlier.

At present 39,778 Covid positive cases are there in the state. The total Covid deaths in Kerala reached 4767 with 17 more deaths on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 