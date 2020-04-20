Stay indoors, win gold coin in this Kerala village

Arjun Raghunath
  Apr 20 2020
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 08:20 ist
Kerala panchayat is offering prizes such as one sovereign gold coin, refrigerator, washing machine for those who follow lockdown orders.

For the 10,000 odd families of Thazhekkode gram panchayat in Malappuram district of Kerala, staying at home during the lockdown will not only keep them safe but also fetch prizes, including a gold coin.

Malappuram has so far recorded 20 Covid-19 cases. Several people of Thazhekkode, about 40 km from the town, are also in quarantine.

While authorities elsewhere are resorting to police patrolling to keep people indoors, the panchayat came up with an attractive scheme. It is offering prizes — one sovereign gold coin, refrigerator, washing machine, etc — with the help of sponsors. 

Volunteers will identify the families that follow the lockdown. The winners will be decided through a draw of lots.

Panchayat president Abdul Nazar A K said many residents used to violate curbs initially and hence, they thought of the idea.  

