Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi to remain shut; Madras HC dismisses Vedanta’s plea to reopen the plant

In a major blow to Sterlite Copper, the Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow opening of the Vedanta-owned copper smelter in the southern port city of Thoothukudi.

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan dismissed petitions filed by Sterlite Copper challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to shut down the sprawling plant in Thoothukudi, 610 km from here.

The petition, filed by Sterlite Copper in February 2019, was taken up for hearing in July 2019 and the verdict was reserved by the bench of Justices Sivagnanam and Subbaroyan on January 8, 2020.

The company had moved the High Court, a fortnight after the Supreme Court struck down the order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) allowing reopening of the plant on grounds of maintainability. The apex court, however, gave the liberty to Sterlite Copper to approach the Madras High Court.

Read: Thoothukudi: TN's Bhopal?

Sterlite Copper was shut by the Tamil Nadu government on May 27, 2018, following protests against expansion of the plant by locals that ended in police firing killing 13 innocent civilians. The representatives from the anti-Sterlite movement and residents of Thoothukudi also placed their point of view before the court.

While the Tamil Nadu government opposed reopening of the plant accusing the company of polluting the area, the Vedanta-owned company vehemently denied the accusations and maintained that the plant was shut down only to cool down the tempers after the anti-Sterlite protests ended in the police firing. The company further said that it follows best practices as mandated by the law.

Also Read: Rajini blames 'anti-social elements' for violence in Thoothukudi

Both sides fielded senior lawyers to argue their case. While the government side was represented by Advocate General Vijay Narayan and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) by senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan, senior counsel C Aryama Sundaram, G Masilamani, P S Raman and A R L Sundaresan appeared for Sterlite Copper.

After the Tamil Nadu government closed down the plant, Sterlite Copper moved the NGT which struck down the order in December 2018 and declared its reopening.

Following the NGT verdict, the Tamil Nadu government challenged the NGT decision in Supreme Court in January 2019, which said that the green tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to allow opening of the plant. However, the apex court said Sterlite Copper had the liberty to approach the Madras High Court following which the company filed a petition.

The company maintained that the Supreme Court struck down the NGT order solely on the grounds of maintainability. Besides, shutting down of Sterlite Copper also led to severe shortage of copper in India, forcing the country to import the commodity in large quantities since May 2018.

