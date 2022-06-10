Still awaiting Telangana govt's report on Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan charged that the K Chandrasekhar Rao government did not yet respond to her direction seeking a report on the Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape case.

The governor had on June 5 sought a report from the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy on the gruesome rape of a 17-year-old girl by five boys from politically influential families connected to the ruling TRS and the AIMIM.

“I did not receive any report till now. I respect the elected government and expect it to reciprocate in the same manner,” Tamilisai said during the Mahila Darbar, an interaction session with women held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The TRS government is accused by the BJP and Congress of trying to shield the accused in the case.

The meeting to hear the “unheard voices of women” comes in the wake of the gang-rape, other cases of rape on minors and atrocities on women in the state.

The TRS government and the governor's office were at odds for some time over several issues, the confrontation coinciding with the staunch anti-BJP, anti-PM Narendra Modi stand that CM Rao has taken since last year.

The state Assembly Budget Session this year began without the customary governor's address. Tamilisai was not accorded the expected protocol welcome when she visited the districts on a few occasions recently like to the Yadadri temple, Sammakka-Sarakka Jathara.

“SOPs, protocols are expected to be followed properly. But (such instances) would not stop me (from meeting the people). My intention is to serve the people of Telangana. I will ignore resistance,” Tamilisai said.

The governor's public and media interactions have miffed the ruling TRS which has accused her of conducting her office like a “political leader.” Talasani Srinivas, a senior minister, had even remarked that the governor “is crossing limits.”

“Any government office is for the people only. Every official policy and effort is meant for people's good, their welfare,” the governor asserted on Friday while pointing out that questions were raised if the governor can meet the public directly.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tamilisai went for inspections in government-run hospitals despite the government's purported disapproval.

In the Mahila Darbar, several women raised concerns about the rise in crime against the women, and girls in Telangana and the capital city Hyderabad, especially.

Referring to the Shamshabad rape-murder of a veterinarian and the subsequent police encounter killing of the four accused from poor backgrounds, a woman from Nagole wondered if the victim in the Jubilee Hills case involving the influential offenders can expect justice.

“I cannot be a silent spectator to the sufferings of women, I will stand in support as a strong force. No one can stop us,” Tamilisai said to the loud applause from the gathering.

A senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai was appointed the Telangana governor in September 2019.