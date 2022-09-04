Stir against Adani's Vizhinjam port intensifies

Kerala High Court has ordered that police protection should be given to ensure that the port work would not be affected

Arjun Raghunath
  • Sep 04 2022, 22:00 ist
On Sunday a circular was read out at the churches criticising the left-front government in Kerala. Credit: PTI File Photo

The stir against the Adani Vizhinjam port project in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to turn more aggressive in the coming days with senior priests announcing a sit-in from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered that police protection should be given to ensure that the port work would not be affected.

The Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese of the Latin Catholic church, which is spearheading the three weeks long stir, already announced that Archbishop Thomas J Netto and his predecessor M Soosapakiam would stage a sit-in from Monday.

On Sunday a circular was read out at the churches criticising the left-front government in Kerala. The church also maintained that the measures announced by the government so far were not satisfactory.

Proper rehabilitation of those who lost houses due to port constriction, a detailed study on the adverse impacts of the port construction, and stopping the port constriction work until the grievances are addressed are the major demands of the agitators.

