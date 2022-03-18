Stirs against Kerala rail project continue

Tension over the semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala continued on Friday with the police using force against local people and action-council workers who tried to prevent the laying of stones demarking the land for the project at Kallayi in Kozhikode district.

Meanwhile, the stones laid at Madapally near Changanaserry in the Kottayam district on Thursday amid stiff resistance were found removed by Friday morning. Earlier too, the stones laid in many parts of the state were removed.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front stalled the proceedings of the Assembly by trooping to the Well of the House, disrupting the question-hour alleging of police action against women and children. The Opposition also boycotted the House for the day, which was the last day of the Budget session. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Opposition was unleashing a misleading campaign over the rail project.

Also read: Stirs against Kerala rail project turning aggressive; CM blames opposition

Similar to the situations in Kottayam district on Thursday, officials accompanied by a large posse of police turned up to lay stones at Kallayai area in Kozhikode city on Friday morning. The officials prevented local people and action-council members from shouting slogans.

Subsequently, the police used force to remove the agitators and enabled the officials to lay the stones.

K Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said using police force against women and children could not be justified. He also expressed hope that a democratically elected government would not be insensitive to people's feelings.

Technocrat E Sreedharan, popularly known as "Metro Man", said that Pinarayi Vijayan maintained an adamant stand unbecoming of a chief minister.

He also said that there was no requirement for laying stones for conducting the social impact study, and hence, laying the stones at this stage was dubious.

Check out latest videos from DH: