'Stop blaming' students and focus on evacuation: Stalin to Modi

Likening statements from Union Ministers on students choosing countries like Ukraine to pursue their dream to become doctors and adverse comments on social media to “rubbing salt into the wound”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Centre to “stop blaming” students and focus its attention on evacuating them to safety.

In a hard-hitting statement released Wednesday night, Stalin said the death of Naveen Shekharappa from Karnataka is a “strong case” to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, implying that the 21-year-old student would not have travelled abroad to chase his dream if there was no such entrance exam.

“At a time when students are struggling to leave Ukraine and worried about their future, the statements by the Union Government, the ministers and those who support the Union Government on social media are like rubbing salt into the wound. They should stop this attitude and take steps to evacuate every Indian stranded due to the war,” Stalin said.

Also Read | Indian students queue up at Kharkiv railway station but doors of trains remain shut

The DMK chief said it was the responsibility of the Indian Government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder and nudged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reign in his Ministers from issuing “unwarranted statements and put in their efforts for evacuating every Indian safely.”

Stalin said that the statements by BJP ministers amount to “insulting” parents who have spent huge amounts of money to send their children abroad only to see them as doctors. “It is the prime responsibility of the Prime Minister to warn them not to issue such insensitive statements,” the CM said.

This is not the time to “campaign” or indulge in “publicity campaigns”, Stalin said, referring to Union Ministers welcoming the students coming from Ukraine inside the aircraft. “This is the time to hand out hope to them and I would like to remind them that they should give hope,” he said.

Also Read | Local people were helpful but Ukrainian officials kicked Indians, says UP student on return

Stalin said the DMK has been continuously raising its voice against NEET and welcomed a statement by former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the exam. “After I was sworn in as CM, I have been saying that NEET should be scrapped across the country. I sought the support of many CMs in this regard. The death of the student in Ukraine reinforces the need for scrapping NEET,” he said.

Stalin asked the Union Ministers to stop asking questions on why students went to Ukraine. “It is now the time to scrap NEET that disallows many to study medicine in the country. The distance to reach the destination is not very far. We will fight together and win,” he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: