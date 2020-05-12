Stop regular trains to Chennai till coronavirus is contained: CM to Centre

With this metropolis reporting nearly 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases so far, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has requested the Union Government not to operate “regular train services” to the state capital till the spread of coronavirus is contained.

In letters written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Palaniswami also flagged the difficulties in accommodating nearly 1,100 passengers who would arrive by special trains this week as all of them need to be screened and tested.

“The Railways should arrange quarantine facilities for these passengers till the time they are tested by the state government. Once the testing is over, positive patients will be shifted to hospitals by the state government and those testing negative to quarantine centers. He has also requested the Centre to arrange for this,” a statement from the government said.

Railways have decided to operate two special air-conditioned trains from New Delhi to Chennai on May 14 and 16 despite the state government raising a red flag over the resumption of train services. Since reservation for these trains has already begun, the Railways will operate these services alone and an assurance has been given that no further special trains will be operated.

In his letter, Palaniswami also referred to Chennai reporting a massive spurt in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus. “The Chief Minister has placed a demand that regular train services to Chennai should not be resumed till the spread of coronavirus is contained,” the government release added.

Chennai has two major railway terminals – Central and Egmore – that handle more than 200 arrivals or departures a day.

Sources in the government said the administration was not in the favour of welcoming inter-state railway traffic. They said officials feel allowing rail traffic at a time when the city is witnessing a major surge in number would only make the situation more difficult.