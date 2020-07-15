Strategise to turn Vallarpadam terminal into transshipment hub: Mandaviya

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked officials to chalk out a strategy to turn the Vallarpadam terminal at Cochin Port into a transshipment hub.

The minister, who reviewed the development activities at the terminal, gave these directions.

The Kochi International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), locally known as the Vallarpadam terminal, is located strategically on the coastline in Kerala.

The terminal envisaged as the first transshipment port of India, managed by DP World.

"We are developing a transshipment facility on the Indian port. Resolving various issues of the Vallarpadam terminal is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Shipping," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a statement by the shipping ministry.

A transshipment hub is a terminal at the port that handles containers, stores them temporarily and transfers them to other ships.

He added that Vallarpadam terminal fulfils all the criteria needed to develop it as a transshipment hub as it is positioned in proximity to international sea routes. Besides, it can be easily accessed through all Indian feeder ports, the statement said.

The Vallarpadam terminal is proposed to be developed as the most-preferred gateway for southern India and a leading transshipment hub of South Asia.

The first phase of the Rs 6,250-crore ICTT at the Vallarpadam island was dedicated to the nation in February 2011, describing the project as a "long-awaited milestone" in the development of the country's logistics infrastructure.

