Stray dogs found killed in various parts of Kottayam district

Dogs found killed in various parts of Kottayam district

The police subjected the dogs for post-mortem examination, based on a complaint

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 13 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 20:47 ist

Amidst the mounting menace of stray dogs in the state, some of these animals were found dead under suspicious circumstances in various parts of the Kottayam district.

About 10 dogs were found dead near Velloor, one was found hanging at Perunna in the Kottayam district. At Mulakkulam, near Velloor, a few dogs’ bodies were found buried.

The police subjected the dogs to post-mortem examination, based on a complaint. Sources in the police said that cases would be registered in connection with the incidents.

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing number of dog attacks being reported in the state, the Kerala government, on Monday, decided to seek Supreme Court’s permission to kill rabid and ferocious stray dogs.

The government was also planning to start a month-long drive to vaccinate stray dogs in Kerala. 

