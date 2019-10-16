Striking RTC staff in Telangana to get September wages

The striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees will receive their salaries for September by Monday. The management of the corporation gave a commitment towards this end to the Telangana High Court on Wednesday. The Court also directed the Telangana government and the unions to set aside differences and negotiate, keeping the interests of the public in mind.

The High Court, which was dealing with a petition against RTC management's refusal to pay September salaries, agreed with the prayer of the employees that the management had no right to withhold the salaries for the period they have worked. The employees began their strike on October 5.

The Transport Mazdoor Union (TMU) informed the court that a conductor, Sudarshan Goud, of Ranigunj depot here committed suicide after his bank loan EMI was dishonoured. The RTC management informed the court that the salaries could not be paid because of shortage of staff on account of the strike. The RTC will have to remit salaries of nearly 19,200 employees and has assured the court that it will clear the dues by October 21.

On the other hand, employees continued their strike for 12 consecutive days. While the government is claiming that 55% of services ran without a glitch, the JAC of the unions say that the strike is complete. The state government also extended festival holidays for all educational institutions till 19 of this month, to bring in additional bus services by that time.

The government is likely to appoint a regular managing director in accordance with the high court order of Tuesday to resolve the strike.

Names of three IPS officers RS Praveen Kumar, Akun Sabharwal and Stephen Ravindra are under consideration.