Striking TSRTC staff offer to drop key demand of merger

Striking TSRTC employees have offered to set aside their main demand of merger of the corporation with the government. The also urged the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to hold talks on remaining 25 demands.

JAC chairman Aswathama Reddy announced here on Thursday, “We have decided to set aside the merger demand for now, following criticism from various quarters”.

Over 48,000 employees have been on strike for the last 41 days after the state government rejected their demands. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced 50 per cent privatisation in the RTC, by allowing 5,100 private buses to ply.

Despite two deadlines set by KCR for the staff to end the strike and resume duties. only 1,300 employees returned to work.

During the stalemate between the government and employees, allegedly 23 staffers either committed suicide or died due to different reasons.

end