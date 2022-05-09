'Action against students misbehaving with teachers'

Stringent action against students misbehaving with teachers: Tamil Nadu Minister

The reason for their dismissal would be mentioned in the TC and CC, the minister said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 09 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Stringent action, including dismissal from school, will be taken against students who misbehave with their teachers, and this disciplinary action will reflect in the transfer and conduct certificates, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to the issue raised in the Assembly House, the minister said students who misbehave with their teachers, causing them mental and physical harm, will be dismissed and the reason for their dismissal would be mentioned in the TC and CC.

The warning comes close on the heels of a video of a student studying in a government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district abusing the botany teacher for asking if the practical work has been completed, went viral on the social media.

Also, the minister said emphasis will be more on making the temples of learning more conducive to the academic pursuit. Steps will be taken to de-stress the students, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Schools
India News
Education

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 