Stuck due to travel ban, Iranian filmmaker sending a lock of hair to Kerala film festival

Iranian filmmaker and women's rights activist Mahnaz Mohammadi is sending a lock of hair to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday as she is unable to come down for the event owing to a travel ban following her participation in the ongoing protests in Iran.

Mohammadi was selected for the 'Spirit of Cinema' award instituted as part of the weeklong IFFK to honour filmmakers who carry forward their passion for cinema braving odd circumstances.

Mohammadi, who had been arrested by the Iranian security forces several times over the years for women's rights activities and protests, was reportedly imposed with a travel ban recently as she took part in the ongoing protests demanding justice for Mahsa Amini.

Also Read | Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

Mohammadi, who preferred not to disclose her present location, told DH in a chat that she could not come for the IFFK as she was not getting a visa. Her passport has less than six months validity. Owing to the travel ban, she could not renew her passport, she said.

She is, however, making her presence felt in the IFFK in a stronger manner by sending her hair through Greek filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari, who is a jury member of IFFK. "I already met Tsangari and handed over a lock of hair," Mohammadi said.

IFFK organisers Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) are still making efforts to clear the decks for Mohammadi's visit. KSCA secretary C Ajoy said that the state government was even making efforts to clear the decks for her through the Chief Minister's Office also.

Also Read | Iran activists, US brush off claim of morality police abolishment

Born in Tehran, Mohammadi's debut documentary 'Women without shadows' in 2003 depicted the lives of homeless and abandoned women in a state-run shelter. Her documentary 'Travelogue' was shot on a train between Tehran and Ankara in which people leaving Iran were interviewed. Her fiction feature debut 'Son-Mother' (2019) received awards at many international film festivals.

Meanwhile, a highlight of the 27th IFFK is that as many as 78 movies of women filmmakers from more than 50 countries will be screened.

Iranian drama film 'Leila's Brothers' by Saeed Roustayi that was banned in Iran for screening at the Cannes Film Festival without permission will also be screened. The film that tells the story of a woman driven to distraction by the indolent and incompetent patriarchy, won the FIPRESCI and Citizenship Prizes at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.