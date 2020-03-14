Students accuse SIMSC of violating govt orders on COVID-19

Mangaluru city police control room was flooded with complaints from students accusing Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (SIMSC) of violating government's order over coronavirus outbreak by conducting classes on Saturday.

The students also accused their lecturers of not wearing masks. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh directed corporation, municipality and gram panchayats to ensure that the government's 14-day lockdown orders are not violated.