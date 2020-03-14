Students accuse SIMSC of violating govt orders on COVID-19

Students accuse SIMSC of violating orders on COVID-19

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 14 2020, 12:48pm ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 12:48pm ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

Mangaluru city police control room was flooded with complaints from students accusing Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (SIMSC) of violating government's order over coronavirus outbreak by conducting classes on Saturday.

The students also accused their lecturers of not wearing masks. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh directed corporation, municipality and gram panchayats to ensure that the  government's 14-day lockdown orders are not violated.

