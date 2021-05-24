Students allege sexual misconduct by teacher in Chennai school

A prestigious school in this metropolis was at the centre of controversy on Monday after students accused a teacher of sexually harassing girl students and conducting online classes by just wrapping a towel around his waist.

Several students, who are minors, are understood to have narrated their harrowing experiences to an alumnus who uploaded some of the screenshots of her conversation on Instagram on Sunday. Soon, the screenshots went viral on Twitter, following which many students alleged that the Commerce teacher was a repeat offender, and that he was in the habit of sending lewd messages to girl students.

Pending an inquiry, the school has placed the teacher under suspension.

The students accused the teacher of conducting online classes just by wrapping a towel around his waist much to their discomfiture. Many alumni of the school have also supported the students demanding action against the teacher. They also alleged that the school had never listened to their complaints against the teacher.

As the issue hogged the limelight, DMK leaders expressed support to the students and promised due action against the teacher for his behaviour.

Hours after School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi promised action after an inquiry, the District Education Officer conducted an inquiry with the teacher, who is also understood to have been quizzed by the police.