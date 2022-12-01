Students cut hair in protest against moral policing in Kerala

Many girl students of a college in Kottayam district in Kerala cut their hair on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the moral policing attack suffered by two students.

Students of the CMS college staged the protest in the campus. While two girls initially cut their hair, more students later joined the novel protest. A human chain was also formed in the campus.

The students said that the protest was staged to express solidarity with the students who suffered the moral policing attack as well as a call to society to react to such incidents.

A male and female student suffered the attack on Monday night in Kottayam town. A gang of youths attacked the two accusing them of roaming around in the night. Video footage of the incident went viral.

The students who suffered the attack lamented that no one who witnessed the attack did not react. The students were going to give clothes to a friend who was hospitalised.

Three accused in the case were nabbed by the police and a case for murder attempt and molestation was charged against them.