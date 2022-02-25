Students' distress calls from Ukraine pour in at Kerala NRI agency

Distress calls from students in Ukraine are pouring in since Thursday at the NORKA-Roots — the Kerala government agency for NRIs' welfare and development.

So far, around 1,150 students from Ukraine contacted the NORKA-Roots helpline exploring options of leaving Ukraine. Many students also left video messages.

NORKA-Roots officials are passing on the information to the external affairs ministry. An online registration facility [http://ukrainregistration.norkaroots.org] for those stranded in Ukraine to share their information was also introduced.

As per available information, around 2,320 Kerala students are present in Ukraine.

Sources said that many students were making attempts to move to the western border of Ukraine by arranging their own means of transport owing to the lack of proper advice from the embassy officials. There were also reports that many students either lost or damaged their passports.

Ananthanarayanan, a student among a group of around 120 students, told the media that though they reached the Poland border, the Ukraine military personnel insisted on a transit visa to leave the country.

Preethi and Ann, students of Kharkiv national university school of medicine, said in a message that many of them took shelter in a subway railway station, about 30 km from the Russian border.

Parents of the students are also making desperate appeals to the authorities to make evacuation plans.

