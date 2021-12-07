Students in Kerala made to wear 'I am Babri' badge; police case filed

A police case was registered against three youths at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala for making school students wear badges with the writing 'I am Babri'.

The accused, including a minor, were workers of Campus Front, the students wing owing allegiance to Popular Front of India and SDPI.

The incident took place on Monday in connection with anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. Students of the St George High School at Kottangal in Pathanamthitta district were made to wear the badge.Teachers who noticed it asked the students to remove the badge.

Based on the complaint of the school authorities and PTA, the police registered a case. The BJP had also demanded action. The police registered the case under various sections of the IPC for promoting enmity.

Campus Front activists were said to have distributed the badge near the school gate.

Check out DH's latest videos: