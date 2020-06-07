Student's online study affected as school seized mobile phone

A school at Kannur district in Kerala refused to return a phone seized from a student even after the academic year was over and hence the student, as well as her younger brother, could not attend the online classes for the next academic year that already commenced.

After the matter became controversial with the family petitioning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior police officials and a local MLA intervening the school authorities agreed to return the phone soon.

Shasa, who was a tenth-standard student of Puthiyangadi Jama-ath Higher Secondary school on the outskirts of Kannur, took her mother's smartphone to the school on school youth festival on October 16, 2019. The school authorities seized the phone from her citing that students were not supposed to bring the phone to school.

Shasa's mother Sameera told DH that she allowed her daughter to take the phone as there was no school bus on that day and if she was late to return after youth festival she can contact home. Moreover, since it was her last year in school she wished to take pictures with friends.

Sameera said that though she approached the school authorities several times afterwards seeking the phone, even after the end of the academic year, the school authorities took an adamant stand that phone won't be returned.

"I am the lone breadwinner of the family comprising three children and I somehow managed to buy the phone for our use.I can't afford to buy a new one as my younger son who is now in eighth-standard and online classes commenced," said Sameera, who is a tailor by profession.

Even as the school authorities now assured to return the mobile phone, local MLA T V Rajesh offered a television or tablet computer to the family.

Meanwhile, several other students of the school were also alleged to be facing the same plight.

Kerala recently witnessed a girl hailing from a weak Dalit family ending life allegedly owing to the mental stress as she could not attend online classes owing to unavailability of television or smartphone or computer at home.