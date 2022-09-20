Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigns as DMK deputy general secretary

Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, a former minister in the cabinets of M G Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi, has resigned from the ruling DMK and as its deputy general secretary, triggering speculation that party MP Kanimozhi will replace her.

According to DMK party Constitution, at least one woman should hold the post of deputy general secretary and with Jagadeesan quitting the post, it might go to Kanimozhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Thoothukudi. However, there is no official word from the party on the replacement.

Jagadeesan, who served as a Union Minister of State in the UPA-I Government, said in a statement on Tuesday that she had sent a letter informing her decision to quit the party and the post to DMK chief M K Stalin on August 29. Her husband Jagadeesan has been criticizing the DMK on his social media pages for the past few days.

“After completing my Lok Sabha tenure in 2009, I had informed Thalaivar Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) my decision not to contest elections but continue to be involved in party work. After Kalaignar’s death, I was working for the party only to ensure that Thalapathy (Stalin) becomes the CM,” Jagadeesan said in the statement.

Stalin’s leadership is being praised by leaders from across the country and this has brought a sense of satisfaction to me, Jagadeesan said, adding that she sent the letter to Stalin to fulfill her long-time desire to retire from politics.

75-year-old Jagadeesan is believed to have been upset with the DMK leadership for not acting on her letter in which she blamed local party leaders for her defeat in the 2021 assembly elections to a BJP candidate. Also, she expected the leadership to send her to Rajya Sabha, which didn’t happen.

Jagadeesan, who is originally from the AIADMK, served in the cabinets of MGR (1977-1980) and Karunanidhi (1989-1991) and was elected as MLA three times. She won from Tiruchengode Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the party constitution mandates that one of the deputy general secretaries should be a woman. “So, I believe a woman will replace Jagadeesan,” he told reporters, adding that the election for the post of deputy general secretary will be held as per the election schedule of the DMK.

Speculation was rife that Kanimozhi could replace Jagadeesan. Though placed at the fourth position in the pecking order of the DMK, deputy general secretaries don’t have many powers in the functioning of the party.