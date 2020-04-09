Summer showers surprise Chennai

Summer rains lashed this metropolis on Thursday, pleasantly surprising people who have been experiencing initial days of summer amid nation-wide lockdown to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

While rains accompanied by thunderstorms hit the city, neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram witnessed heavy winds uprooting several trees. This is the first spell of summer showers in Chennai this season and people of this city welcomed it by posting pictures of rains and thunderstorms on social media.

Most areas in the city witnessed an intense spell of rains giving much respite to them in times of summer. Weather bloggers, who predicted rains for the city, said they did not expect such an intense spell across the city on Thursday. Ennore on the outskirts of the city experienced hailstorms.

“Spell coming to end, thank you nature for the surprise spell, though rains were expected, not so widespread and intense. It has been a while since hailstorm hit Chennai,” weather blogger Pradeep John wrote on his Facebook page.