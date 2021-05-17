SUN TV donates Rs 10 crore, Rajinikanth Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu Covid-19 fund

The Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) in Tamil Nadu continues to receive donation ever since new Chief Minister M K Stalin made an appeal to contribute generously to help fund the state's fight against Covid-19.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth walked into the Chief Minister's Office at the Secretariat on Monday and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the CMPRF. He also gifted a book to Stalin and refrained from presenting him with a bouquet of flowers or a shawl.

Covid-19: Rajini, Ajith, Suriya and others contribute to CM relief fund

After the meeting, Rajinikanth also asked people to wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines as announced by the government. The day also saw principal Opposition, AIADMK, announcing Rs 1 crore as donation to the CMPRF, while it said MPs and MLAs of the party will also contribute their one month's salary towards the fund.

SUN Network, the television conglomerate in South India, donated Rs 10 crore towards the fund. The company's managing director Kalanidhi Maran, who is related to Stalin, met the Chief Minister at his residence and handed over the cheque.

Actor Vikram transferred Rs 30 lakh to the fund, while CPI and CPI(M) donated Rs 10 lakh each to the CMPRF. The Tamil Nadu Petroleum dealers' Association donated Rs 50 lakh, Khazana Jewellers (Rs 1 crore), Kamala Theatre (Rs 50 lakh), Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust (Rs 50 lakh), Prince Jewellery (Rs 25 lakh), and Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (Rs 3 crore).

Stalin had last week said the amount donated to CMPRF will be used to buy medical equipment, oxygen, and other Covid-19 related activities.