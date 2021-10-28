Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Though there was no official statement from the hospital, Rajinikanth’s wife Latha said the actor was admitted for a “routine check-up."
Tamil news outlets quoted Latha as saying that Rajinikanth was doing fine and that he came to hospital only for a check-up. The actor’s hospitalisation comes four days after he was conferred with Dadasaheb Palke award in New Delhi.
The actor, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2016 in the US, had pulled out of politics months before Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021 citing his ill-health and Covid-19 situation.
The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad in December 2020 following fluctuation in his blood pressure.
