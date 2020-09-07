Superstar Rajinikanth to launch party in November?

Six months after he asked people to “show the resurgence towards a political change”, Tamil Nadu is abuzz with renewed speculation that superstar Rajinikanth will launch his political party possibly in November, six months before the state goes to the most crucial assembly elections in recent years.

Adding to the speculation is posters put up by office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram, an extension of the actor’s fan club, asking people to join hands with Rajinikanth for bringing the “much-needed political and regime change” in Tamil Nadu. The posters also said a political change will never happen in Tamil Nadu if not now.

Sources in the know-how of Rajinikanth’s moves say the actor may launch his political party in November as assembly elections are due in April-May next year. “We are waiting for him to announce the date. No one actually knows what is on his mind. Though we agree time is running out, we are almost certain that Rajinikanth will finally announce his party in November,” a source said.

If Rajinikanth takes the plunge, 2021 election ground will be crowded with too many players in a state that has largely seen domination of just two parties – DMK and AIADMK. Rajinikanth will also face his long-time friend Kamal Haasan in the political battlefield.

Political analysts are cautious about the speculation as they feel nothing is certain in the case of the superstar till the time, he makes a formal announcement. They also pointed to the actor’s much-hyped press conference in March but that was a “dump squib” after Rajinikanth put the onus on his political entry on people.

69-year-old Rajinikanth has been teasing the people of Tamil Nadu about his political entry for over 20 years but ended the speculation on the last day of 2017 when he announced that his political entry was certain and that his party would contest the next assembly elections in the state.



69-year-old Rajinikanth has been teasing the people of Tamil Nadu about his political entry for over 20 years. Credit: DH Graphics



For the past two years, there has been intense speculation about the actor’s political moves, but Rajinikanth had been quite reluctant in making his opinion on a host of issues, and his press conference in March where he asked people to show the resurgence for his entry into politics caused much confusion.

Since then, Rajinikanth has taken to Twitter a couple of times to air his opinion on the Kandha Shashti Kavasam controversy and the custodial deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son Emmanuel Bennix.

During his press conference his March, Rajinikanth outlined three “novel ideas” – limited number of party posts to curb corruption, bringing youngsters and clean people to politics and place them in pole positions in the corridor of power and him not being the Chief Minister – and asked his fans to take his message to the nook and corner of the state.