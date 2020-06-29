Superstitious villagers in Andhra Pradesh leave pregnant woman's body in forest

In an appalling case, dead body of a pregnant woman was left in the forest by her family as the village elders objected to her cremation in the village.

The horrendous act driven by superstition took place in B Nagireddipalle village of Rudravaram mandal in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and came to light on Monday.

According to Rammohan Reddy, sub-inspector of Rudravaram PS, the woman aged 23 died at a government hospital in Nandyala on Saturday morning.

The woman got married about 10 months back to a farmer. “The family brought her back to the village, where the community elders prohibited them from conducting the rituals saying that a pregnant woman’s cremation would bring misfortune on the village,” Reddy told DH.

“Her family members instead of reporting to us, followed their irrational diktat and took the body to the forest area nearby and left it under a tree,” the SI said.

On Sunday evening, passersby noticed the body and alerted the officials. Police and revenue officials went to the village and on Monday morning buried the decomposing body at the same spot, the policeman said.

Cases were booked on 15 persons including the family members under IPC sections of 504 (intentional insult), 270 (malignant act spreading disease infection dangerous to life), 269 (negligent act spreading disease infection), etc.

The woman reportedly died of government hospital staff's negligence, which the police officer did not confirm. A similar incident of leaving a body in the forest, the SI said, took place about 10 years back according to the locals.