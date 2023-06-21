Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order allowing shifting of Senthil Balaji to private hospital

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Madras High Court order allowing shifting of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji to a private hospital.

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in a money laundering case.

He underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery in the morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said.