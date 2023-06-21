SC backs HC order to shift TN minister to pvt hospital

Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order allowing shifting of Senthil Balaji to private hospital

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 11:54 ist
Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Madras High Court order allowing shifting of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji to a private hospital.

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in a money laundering case. 

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest: SHRC seeks report on human rights violation from ED

He underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery in the morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said.

Supreme Court
India News
Tamil Nadu
Enforcement Directorate

