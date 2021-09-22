Supreme Court rejects Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from audit for last 25 years

Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust to face audit: SC

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 22 2021, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 11:20 ist
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the audit of 25 years as ordered by the top court last year for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

The top court, while rejecting the application said that the audit ordered by it last year was not confined only to the temple but the trust as well.

On the report submitted by the Administrative Committee of the Temple, which talks about the financial crisis the temple is facing, the court directed a special audit of the trust within 3 months.

Kerala
Padmanabhaswamy temple
India News
Supreme Court

