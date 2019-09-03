Suspect in Jagan’s uncle‘s murder case commits suicide

The murder case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan’s paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy has taken a curious turn with one of the accused committed suicide. He was survived by a wife and two sons.

S Srinivasulu Reddy (52) native of Kasunuru village in Simhadripuram block, Pulivendula constituency allegedly consumed sleeping pills late on the night of Sept.2. He died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in at a private hospital in Proddatur town.

Vivekananda Reddy, former minister and younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on 15 March this year. Forensic reports have confirmed that he was brutally stabbed to death. There were seven stab wounds on his body.

Kadapa SP Rahul Dev Sharma formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ASP operations but the investigation hit several political hurdles. While the ruling Telugu Desam Party suspected an insider job to get sympathy in the elections, the YSRCP alleged that one of the prominent TDP leaders of the district planned the murder. Even the family members of the deceased leader objected to the political overtures shadowing the investigation. They urged the court to suspend investigation till the elections were over. Interestingly the Kadapa SP was transferred by the EC.

Letter to Jagan

The deceased suspect, Srinivasulu Reddy was the close relative of K Parameswara Reddy, one of the accused in the murder case. The former was said to be upset because he was recently sent for a narcoanalysis test in Gujarat.

His wife Padmavathi told media on Tuesday that her husband was summoned by station officer Sriramulu two days ago and was tortured in the name of conducting an inquiry.

She has two letters in her possession purportedly written by Reddy Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and YS Bhaskar Reddy, the deceased's brother. In his letter, written in Telugu, he said that police had abused him by using filthy language during the interrogation.

It was only on Sept.2 that Jagan Mohan Reddy had unveiled the statue of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy at Bakarapurm area in Pulivendula town in of Kadapa district. The chief minister assured the family members that the trial will be sped up and all the accused will be punished.