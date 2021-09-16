Suspect in rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Hyderabad found dead on railway track

Untraceable for a week despite a massive manhunt by the Telangana police, Pallakonda Raju, the accused in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Hyderabad was found dead on a railway track on Thursday morning.

The heinous crime took place on September 9 in the Singareni Colony, under the Saidabad police station limits. Raju (30), a daily-wage earner and neighbor of the girl's family, allegedly abducted her and resorted to sexual assault. The girl's body, with bite marks, was reportedly found at Raju's dwelling and he went missing since the crime came to light the same day.

The family and locals had resorted to protests demanding severe punishment for Raju, drawing the attention of the opposition parties who later rallied in their support.

Several people demanded an “encounter killing” of the culprit like that of the four accused in the rape-murder of a young veterinarian “Disha” in Hyderabad in December 2019.

Echoing such views, TRS minister Malla Reddy said that the perpetrator “would be caught and killed in an encounter.”

Though several police teams fanned out all over the city and the state in search of Raju, some of them displaying the suspect's photos to auto-drivers, commuters etc. in hope of any leads, he remained elusive. A reward of Rs 10 lakh was also announced by the Hyderabad police for any information leading to his arrest.

There was a suspicion that the media focus, added to the police search and statements like "encounter killing", could push the suspect to take the extreme step.

Raju's body with his face mangled was found by the locals on a railway track at Rajaram, near Station Ghanpur, about 130 Kms north east of Hyderabad. According to the railway workers at the spot, he threw himself before the fast approaching Konark Express and was killed instantly.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy confirmed Raju's death. He was identified by the tattoos on both hands – five stars and the name Mounika, of his wife.

“Just been informed by the DGP that the beast who raped the child has been traced and found dead on a railway track...,” IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao tweeted. Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, drew flak earlier for erroneously tweeting that the culprit was arrested within hours of the incident. He corrected his tweet later, stating that he was misinformed.

Grieving Raju's family alleged that the police killed him and projected it as a case of suicide. Raju's house in the Singareni Colony was damaged by the locals

