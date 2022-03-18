Suspected anthrax outbreak found on IIT-M campus; dead deer sample shows presence of bacteria

In what is suspected to be an outbreak of anthrax, four deer inside the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) campus have died in the past two days with one sample revealing the presence of the disease. The other sample tests are inconclusive.

The institute said it will very soon start vaccination against anthrax and has asked a team of nine people to watch the wildlife for any symptoms round the clock for immediate intervention. An antibiotic dosage is also being administered, the IIT-M said.

The campus which is surrounded by thick forests has reported four deer deaths in the last two days. “Out of this, one sample tested revealed the presence of Anthrax, and the other three sample tests were inconclusive,” a statement from the institute said.

The IIT-M said standard operating procedures are being followed in disposing of the carcasses, while the area where the carcasses were found has been sanitised and cordoned off.

“We are going by the advice of the Wildlife Warden with regard to safety measures on campus. The Wildlife and Animal Husbandry authorities and Chennai Corporation are guiding the institute on protocols for such notifiable disease,” the statement added.

"All the handlers including the wildlife personnel in close proximity to the carcass or who have handled the carcass will be put on a course of antibiotics by our hospital for the next 10 days."

The institute said it was analysing all possibilities of how the disease could have entered IIT-M campus as since inception they have not witnessed any such disease. The deer or other wildlife do not go out of campus, the institute said, adding the dogs being carriers could be one of the reasons.

“It is an emergency but not a panic situation. We have handled a pandemic so we are geared and on full alert. Media is requested not to create panic and is requested to only share verified facts on the issue. IIT Madras is working towards ensuring the safety of all students, faculty, staff, and residents on the campus,” the statement added.

