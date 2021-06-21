Suspected dowry death in Kerala

In a suspected case of dowry death, a 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her husband's house in the suburbs of Kollam district in South Kerala.

Vismaya, a native of Nilamel in the district, was found hanging in the toilet of her husband S Kirankumar's house at Sooranad.

Kirankumar is an employee of the Kerala motor vehicles department.

Vismaya's relatives alleged that she was facing mental and physical torture at her husband's house over dowry. The couple got married about a year back.

The victim's brother said that she used to send messages about the alleged torture.

A few days ago the husband took Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student, back to the house after she had left, he said.

The local police registered a case and have started an investigation.