Students in Wayanad fall ill; food poisoning suspected

Suspected food poisoning in Wayanad school after several students fall ill

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 30 2023, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 14:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi area of Wayanad district in Kerala are undergoing treatment at a local hospital for suspected food poisoning, an official said on Monday.

More than 60 students are presently admitted in the hospital following vomiting and diarrhoea, an officer of Vythiri police station said, adding that the health condition of all of them was stable. The officer said students have been admitted to the hospital since Thursday. However, from Sunday night, a large number of children from the school complained of stomach problems and were taken to the hospital, he said.

A health officer of the area said that they were collecting information about the exact number of students who fell ill and the reasons for the same.

There are 486 students studying at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a government-run boarding school.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Wayanad
Food Poisoning

What's Brewing

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

 